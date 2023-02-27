Bowman & Co S.C. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Union Pacific Stock Performance
Union Pacific stock traded up $18.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,175,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.
Union Pacific Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
