Bowman & Co S.C. Takes $292,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.55. 49,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,088. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $256.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.57 and a 200-day moving average of $211.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.