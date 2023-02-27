Boxer Capital LLC Invests $28.80 Million in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,800,000. Veru accounts for approximately 1.6% of Boxer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Veru by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 267,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,357. The stock has a market cap of $331.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 412.01% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Veru from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

