Brahman Capital Corp. Acquires 17,359 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up 1.3% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 510,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $2,220,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $36,078.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $2,220,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $36,078.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.75, for a total transaction of $1,746,292.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,420 shares of company stock worth $52,271,649 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.33. 130,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,209. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average of $245.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

