Braintrust Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $718,675.72 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004308 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Braintrust has a market cap of $81.02 million and approximately $718,675.72 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

