BrandyTrust Global Partners LP Acquires Shares of 20,213 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BrandyTrust Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 14.6% of BrandyTrust Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 66.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 288,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114,626 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.57. 235,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.