Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,336 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Kroger worth $81,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kroger by 15.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.