Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 271,069 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $50,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,970,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,535,181. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $94.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

