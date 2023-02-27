Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $153.20 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,342 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $153,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in AbbVie by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 179,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,659. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $272.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.99 and a 200-day moving average of $149.60.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,479,035. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

