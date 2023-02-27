Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $54.08 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,070 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $54,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of INGR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.78. 30,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,942. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

