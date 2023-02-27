Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $77.16 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,335 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,327,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average is $101.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $149.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $184.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

