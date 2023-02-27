Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $95.43 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 707,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 116,833 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of American Express worth $95,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

AXP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,678. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $195.13. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

