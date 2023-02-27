Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 256.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200,856 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $89,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 61,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 67,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 17,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $19.20. 4,510,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,880,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

