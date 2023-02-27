Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,437 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $43,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after purchasing an additional 212,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after acquiring an additional 51,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.69. 282,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $199.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

