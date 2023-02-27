Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,758,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,566 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $114,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $51.02. 3,974,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,114,555. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

