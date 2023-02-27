Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of McKesson worth $47,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $357.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,481. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $268.66 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.67 and a 200 day moving average of $368.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.