Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.8% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $135,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.03. 596,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,468. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.