Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,112,332 shares of company stock worth $1,633,893,752 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,576,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,224,125. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.75. The company has a market cap of $648.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.