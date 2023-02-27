Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $456,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,372. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

