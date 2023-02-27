Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $651,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

