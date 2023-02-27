Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 2,722 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $75.14. 320,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,048. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.