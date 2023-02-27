Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 4,827 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE XOM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.88. 3,289,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,164,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $451.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

