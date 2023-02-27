Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,509 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 12.6% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Apollo Global Management worth $365,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,935,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after purchasing an additional 902,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,485,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

NYSE:APO traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $71.22. 364,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

