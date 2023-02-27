Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $365 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,509 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 12.6% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Apollo Global Management worth $365,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

