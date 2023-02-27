Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First American Financial comprises 0.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,355,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.23. 53,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,242. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.