Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Invests $30.29 Million in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,288,000. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for about 1.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.44. 15,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

