Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First American Financial accounts for 0.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 13.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 30.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 230.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 212,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148,341 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 223.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,942 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.23. 53,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,242. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FAF shares. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

