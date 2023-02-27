Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 96,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
