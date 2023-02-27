Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Invests $267,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Aptiv by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $2,087,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.75. 250,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,780. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $133.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

