Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases 4,100 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 188.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.62.

NYSE:A traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.05. 222,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,872 shares of company stock worth $8,181,671.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

