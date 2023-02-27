Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 428,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

