Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BHFAL opened at $24.53 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

