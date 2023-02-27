Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BHFAL opened at $24.53 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.
About Brighthouse Financial
