Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 96,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 58,939 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 7,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $70.18 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.95 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.