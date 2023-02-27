Broad Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. Green Plains comprises about 0.8% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Green Plains as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of GPRE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.03. 90,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Stark acquired 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $356,210.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

