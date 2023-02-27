Broad Bay Capital Management LP Sells 373,000 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,000 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for approximately 5.7% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.48% of Elastic worth $32,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,776,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,301,000 after purchasing an additional 416,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.43. 212,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

