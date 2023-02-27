Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT at $170.81

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $144.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.89. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

