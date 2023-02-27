Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
BKD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 1.5 %
BKD stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $7.61.
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
