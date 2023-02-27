Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BKD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

BKD stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

