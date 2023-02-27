Bryan Everard Smith Sells 6,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.2 %

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.35. 1,307,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after buying an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 198.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Nasdaq by 199.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.