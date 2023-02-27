Bryan Everard Smith Sells 6,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nasdaq stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.35. 1,307,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after buying an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 198.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Nasdaq by 199.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
