Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires 1,196 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $480.84. 282,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.86. The company has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

