Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 11,289 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Visa by 46.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 684,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $121,536,000 after purchasing an additional 216,394 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Visa by 931.7% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 12,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 821,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $145,906,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 46,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

NYSE:V traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $220.44. The company had a trading volume of 759,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.28. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

