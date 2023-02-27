Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 14,128 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $19.85. 188,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

