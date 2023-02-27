Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.50. 1,221,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,741. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

