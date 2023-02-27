Buckingham Strategic Partners Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

EFV traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,180 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

