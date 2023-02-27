Buckingham Strategic Partners Lowers Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.38. The stock had a trading volume of 98,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $127.25.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
