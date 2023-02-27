Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,007 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of RF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.43. 471,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,092,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.