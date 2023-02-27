Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 790 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,346,000. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 62,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,743,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 38,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.28. 697,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,935. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

