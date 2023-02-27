Builders Union LLP Acquires New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Builders Union LLP acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,843,000. Snap comprises about 10.4% of Builders Union LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Builders Union LLP owned 0.07% of Snap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 382.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Snap by 19.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 72.8% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,203,593 shares of company stock worth $12,918,737 over the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Snap stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,390,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,854,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.10. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

