Builders Union LLP Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Builders Union LLP purchased a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 951,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. Genius Sports accounts for about 3.1% of Builders Union LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Builders Union LLP owned 0.42% of Genius Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in Genius Sports by 2.1% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 387,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Genius Sports by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,000,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 273,965 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 641,400 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 62.4% in the third quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 203.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GENI traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 101,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,991. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

