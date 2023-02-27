Bulldog Investors LLP Boosts Stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 238.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,687 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.35% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

