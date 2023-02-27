Bulldog Investors LLP Buys New Position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 931,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,000. SRH Total Return Fund makes up 3.0% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE STEW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.63. 5,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.10.
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
